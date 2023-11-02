Unveiling Belden (BDC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Belden Inc's intrinsic value and market valuation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 12.66% and a 3-month loss of 33.5%, Belden Inc (BDC, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 6.7. This article aims to answer the question: Is Belden Inc (BDC) stock modestly undervalued? Our valuation analysis will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial health and future prospects. We invite you to read on for a deeper understanding of Belden's value.

Company Introduction

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.

As of November 02, 2023, Belden Inc (BDC, Financial) is trading at $62.73, while its fair value (GF Value) stands at $75.05. This discrepancy between the stock price and the GF Value suggests that Belden might be modestly undervalued. This article will offer a detailed analysis of Belden's financial performance and future prospects, integrating essential company details with financial assessment.

1720207263987200000.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples at which the stock has traded, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line, displayed on our summary page, provides an overview of the fair trading value of the stock.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Currently, Belden (BDC, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued with a market cap of $2.70 billion.

Given that Belden is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1720207242990514176.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing in its stock. A good starting point is to examine the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Belden's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.41, which is lower than 77.1% of 2371 companies in the Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks Belden's overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1720207287420776448.png

Profitability and Growth

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Belden has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.70 billion and an EPS of $6.7. Its operating margin is 13.07%, which ranks better than 83.16% of 2452 companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, Belden's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most crucial factors in the valuation of a company. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Belden is 5.2%, which ranks better than 52.38% of 2329 companies in the Hardware industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is 7.2%, which ranks worse than 56.46% of 1957 companies in the Hardware industry.

Another way to gauge a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Belden's ROIC is 15.06, and its cost of capital is 9.44.

1720207305615667200.png

Conclusion

Overall, Belden (BDC, Financial) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 56.46% of 1957 companies in the Hardware industry. For a more detailed understanding of Belden stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.