Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Reports 20.1% Year-Over-Year Decline in Q1 FY 2024 Net Revenue

GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Margins Also Witness Significant Decreases

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) reported a 20.1% year-over-year decrease in net revenue for Q1 FY 2024, amounting to $247.9 million.
  • GAAP operating margin was down 960 bps year-over-year, standing at 6.5%.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin also decreased by 930 bps year-over-year, slightly below the low-end of the guidance range.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.04, down $0.10 or 71.4% year-over-year, while Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.09, down $0.14 or 60.9% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV, Financial) released its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on November 2, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in net revenue, GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP operating margin compared to the same period last year. The GAAP net income was $9.8 million, or $0.04 per share, while the non-GAAP net income was $19.5 million, or $0.09 per share.

Financial Overview

The company's net revenue for Q1 FY 2024 was $247.9 million, down 20.1% year-over-year from $310.2 million in Q1 FY 2023. The GAAP operating margin was 6.5%, down 960 bps year-over-year, while the non-GAAP operating margin was 12.4%, down 930 bps year-over-year. The GAAP diluted EPS was $0.04, down $0.10 or 71.4% year-over-year, and the non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.09, down $0.14 or 60.9% year-over-year.

Company's Performance and Challenges

According to the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Oleg Khaykin, the challenging market environment, particularly with service providers in North America, impacted the company's performance. The revenue was slightly below the mid-point of the guidance due to these continued headwinds, with stronger OSP demand helping to offset weaker telecom revenues. The EPS was at the low end of the guidance range, driven by lower volume and higher taxes due to less favorable geographic revenue mix.

Financial Tables Summary

The financial tables provided in the earnings report show comparisons of quarterly results to prior periods, including sequential quarterly and year-over-year changes. The tables also provide a full reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures. The GAAP net revenue for Q1 FY 2024 was $247.9 million, down 20.1% year-over-year. The GAAP operating margin was 6.5%, down 960 bps year-over-year. The GAAP net income per share was $0.04, down 71.4% year-over-year.

Outlook for Q2 FY 2024

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ending December 30, 2023, Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV, Financial) expects net revenue to be between $240 million to $260 million and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.06 to $0.10.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Viavi Solutions Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.