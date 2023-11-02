Insider Sell: President Randolph Blazer Sells 8,447 Shares of ASGN Inc

On November 2, 2023, President Randolph Blazer sold 8,447 shares of ASGN Inc (ASGN, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 8,447 shares and purchased none.

Randolph Blazer is a key figure at ASGN Inc, serving as the company's President. His decisions and actions are closely watched by investors as they can provide valuable insights into the company's operations and future direction.

ASGN Inc is a leading provider of IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The company's unique approach combines an array of innovative solutions and expert professionals to help its clients drive their businesses forward.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows among investors and market watchers. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at ASGN Inc, while there have been two insider sells, including the recent one by the insider.

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at ASGN Inc. The lack of insider buys and the presence of insider sells could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, ASGN Inc's shares were trading at $85.98, giving the company a market cap of $4.214 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.18, lower than both the industry median of 25.59 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, ASGN Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.71, with a GF Value of $120.44.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's recent sell-off may raise concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. However, investors should always conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
