Gartner Inc (IT) Reports 5.8% YoY Revenue Increase in Q3 2023

Net Income and EPS also see growth, while share repurchase authorization increases by $500 million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Gartner Inc (IT) reported Q3 2023 revenues of $1.4 billion, marking a 5.8% increase YoY.
  • Net income for the quarter was $180 million, a 3.7% increase from the same period in the previous year.
  • Diluted EPS stood at $2.26, a 4.1% increase YoY.
  • The company's Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by $500 million in October 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported revenues of $1.4 billion, marking a 5.8% increase as reported and a 4.9% increase on an FX neutral basis. Net income for the quarter was $180 million, a 3.7% increase as reported. Diluted EPS stood at $2.26, marking a 4.1% increase.

Financial Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $333 million, a slight increase of 0.6% as reported and 0.1% on an FX neutral basis. The company reported an operating cash flow of $331 million, a 5.1% increase, and a free cash flow of $302 million, a 6.9% increase. During the quarter, Gartner repurchased 0.6 million common shares for $209 million.

The company's Global Technology Sales Contract Value (GTS CV) stood at $3.6 billion, marking a 6.5% YoY increase on an FX neutral basis. The Global Business Sales Contract Value (GBS CV) was $1.0 billion, a 14.0% YoY increase on an FX neutral basis, excluding the previously disclosed divestiture.

Segment Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported revenues of $1,219 million for Research, $57 million for Conferences, and $133 million for Consulting. The gross contribution for these segments was $894 million, $20 million, and $49 million respectively.

CEO Commentary

Gartner’s Chief Executive Officer, Gene Hall, commented, “Gartner delivered another strong quarter with high single-digit growth in contract value and better than expected performance in revenue, profitability, and free cash flow. We are increasing our 2023 guidance and positioning ourselves well for 2024 and beyond.”

Additional details regarding the company's financial results and the updated 2023 financial outlook are available on the company's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gartner Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.