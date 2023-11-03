Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Reports Record Revenue of $130.7M in Q3 2023, Up 7.4% YoY

GAAP Earnings Per Share Stands at $0.31, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share at $0.51

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) reported a record revenue of $130.7 million in Q3 2023, a 7.4% increase YoY.
  • Net income for the quarter was $8.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.
  • The company served 23,080 unique product developers during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Proto Labs Inc (PRLB, Financial), a leading provider of digital manufacturing services, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported record revenue and improved profitability, surpassing expectations.

Financial Highlights

Proto Labs Inc (PRLB, Financial) reported a record revenue of $130.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing a 7.4% increase over the third quarter of 2022. The revenue generated from the digital network, powered by Hubs, was $22.6 million in the third quarter, representing growth of 86.9% over the third quarter of the prior year.

The company's net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income was $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Proto Labs Inc (PRLB, Financial) served 23,080 unique product developers. The gross margin was 45.4% in the third quarter of 2023, up sequentially from 43.4% in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.0% in the third quarter of 2023, representing a sequential increase of 190 basis points.

EBITDA was $19.5 million, or 14.9% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $11.4 million, or 9.3% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.9 million, or 18.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $19.2 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023.

Company's Outlook

Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance,

Protolabs produced third quarter financial results that surpassed our expectations on the top and bottom line. We generated record revenue, improved profitability, generated substantial cash flow, and returned capital to shareholders."
He further added that the company's unique hybrid model combining the digital factory and the digital network is the best way to grow profitably in the industry.

Financial Position

The company's cash and investments balance was $114.9 million as of September 30, 2023. Cash flow from operations was $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Company repurchased $9.0 million of shares during the quarter.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Proto Labs Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.