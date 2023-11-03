The Lovesac Co (LOVE) Reports 4.0% Net Sales Growth in Q2 Fiscal 2024

Despite challenging consumer spending, the company maintains a healthy balance sheet and continues to expand its market leadership

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • The Lovesac Co (LOVE) reported a 4.0% increase in net sales for Q2 Fiscal 2024, reaching $154.5 million.
  • The company's gross profit rose by 16.8% to $92.4 million, with a gross margin of 59.8%.
  • However, total operating expenses surged by 31.6% to $93.4 million, leading to a net loss of $0.6 million.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $54.7 million as of July 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on July 30, 2023. Despite a challenging consumer spending environment, the company reported a 4.0% increase in net sales, reaching $154.5 million. This growth affirms the resilience of the company's brand and disruptive business model.

Financial Highlights

The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) reported a gross profit of $92.4 million, up 16.8% from the same period last year. The gross margin stood at 59.8%, a significant increase from the previous year's 53.3%. However, total operating expenses surged by 31.6% to $93.4 million, leading to a net loss of $0.6 million. The company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $54.7 million as of July 30, 2023.

Operational Highlights

The company's CEO, Shawn Nelson, highlighted the launch of their new Angled Side product and the successful growth of their physical and e-commerce footprint. Despite expecting consumer spending in their category to remain challenged, the company plans to control expenses prudently and make proactive investments in new products to drive consumer demand and further expand their market leadership.

Looking Ahead

For the full year of fiscal 2024, The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) expects net sales in the range of $710.0 million to $730.0 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $51.0 million to $63.0 million, and net income in the range of $20.0 million to $29.0 million.

The company's financial results reflect its commitment to maintaining a healthy balance sheet and expanding its market leadership, even in a challenging consumer spending environment. With a focus on efficiency and strategic investments in new products, The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) is well-positioned to optimize the opportunities ahead.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Lovesac Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.