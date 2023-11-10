Ubiquiti Inc (UI) Reports Q1 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Revenue Down 7% YoY, EPS at $1.45

Despite a decrease in revenues, the company's gross profit margin shows an increase compared to the same period last year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Ubiquiti Inc (UI) reported Q1 fiscal 2024 revenues of $463.1 million, a decrease of 7% YoY.
  • The company's GAAP diluted EPS stood at $1.45, down from $1.54 in the same period last year.
  • Gross profit margin increased by 5.3% YoY to 39.7%.
  • The company's board declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on November 20, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Ubiquiti Inc (UI, Financial) released its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 3, 2023. The company reported revenues of $463.1 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the same period last year. The decline in revenues was primarily driven by a decrease in revenue from the Enterprise Technology platform.

Financial Performance

The company's GAAP diluted EPS was $1.45, down from $1.54 in the same period last year. The decrease in GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income from the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by lower revenues and higher operating expenses and interest expense and other, net.

Gross Profit and Operating Expenses

Ubiquiti's GAAP gross profit for the first quarter fiscal 2024 was $183.9 million, with a gross margin of 39.7%. This represents a decrease of 1.7% compared to the prior quarter but an increase of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. The increase in gross profit margin YoY was primarily driven by lower shipping and component costs, as well as by product mix.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $55.6 million, with research and development expenses at $36.3 million and sales, general and administrative expenses at $19.3 million.

Dividend Declaration

The company's Board of Directors declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on November 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2023.

About Ubiquiti Inc

Ubiquiti Inc. is a global network technology company that provides networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Its professional networking products are powered by its UISP and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ubiquiti Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.