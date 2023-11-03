CubeSmart (CUBE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $102.6M, FFO Increases to $154M

Despite a decrease in net income, CubeSmart (CUBE) shows a steady performance with increased FFO and promising investment activities.

Summary
  • CubeSmart (CUBE) reports a net income of $102.6 million in Q3 2023, a decrease from $112.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • FFO, as adjusted, increased to $154.0 million in Q3 2023, compared to $150.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company is under contract to acquire a store in New Jersey for $22.0 million, expected to close in Q4 2023.
  • Same-store revenues for Q3 2023 increased by 2.3% and same-store operating expenses increased by 3.0% from Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, CubeSmart (CUBE, Financial) announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a decrease in net income, the company showed a steady performance with an increase in FFO and promising investment activities.

Financial Performance

CubeSmart (CUBE, Financial) reported a net income of $102.6 million for Q3 2023, a decrease from $112.9 million in Q3 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $45.7 million gain in 2022 related to the sale of 14 properties within the HVPSE joint venture. However, FFO, as adjusted, increased to $154.0 million in Q3 2023, compared to $150.0 million in Q3 2022.

Investment and Development Activities

The company is under contract to acquire a store in New Jersey for $22.0 million, expected to close in Q4 2023. Additionally, CubeSmart (CUBE, Financial) has agreements with developers for the construction of self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. As of September 30, 2023, the company had three joint venture development properties under construction, with a total anticipated investment of $75.2 million.

Same-Store Results and Operating Results

Same-store revenues for Q3 2023 increased by 2.3% and same-store operating expenses increased by 3.0% from Q3 2022. The company's total consolidated portfolio included 611 stores containing 44.1 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 90.7% as of September 30, 2023.

Financial Outlook

For 2023, CubeSmart (CUBE, Financial) estimates its fully diluted earnings per share to be between $1.78 and $1.80, and its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, to be between $2.65 and $2.67.

About CubeSmart (CUBE, Financial)

CubeSmart (CUBE) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States, according to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CubeSmart for further details.

