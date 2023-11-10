Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Net income drops by 47% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA increases by 6%, and Full-Year 2023 Guidance Raised

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) reported a net income of $203 million, a decrease of 47% compared to the same period last year.
  • The company's Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% year-over-year to $662 million.
  • PAA raised its full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.60 - $2.65 billion, up from the previous estimate of $2.45 - $2.55 billion.
  • The company announced two bolt-on acquisitions in the Permian Basin for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately $205 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA, Financial) released its third-quarter 2023 earnings report. The company reported a net income attributable to PAA of $203 million, marking a 47% decrease compared to the same period in 2022. Despite the drop in net income, PAA delivered strong results with an Adjusted EBITDA of $662 million, a 6% increase year-over-year.

Financial Highlights

The company's diluted net income per common unit was $0.20, a decrease of 58% compared to the same period last year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $85 million, a significant decrease of 91% year-over-year. However, the distribution per common unit declared for the period increased by 23% to $0.2675.

For the first nine months of 2023, the net income attributable to PAA increased by 19% to $918 million compared to the same period in 2022. The diluted net income per common unit also increased by 17% to $1.04.

2023 Guidance and Capital Allocation Updates

PAA raised its full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.60 - $2.65 billion, up from the previous estimate of $2.45 - $2.55 billion. The company also announced its intention to recommend to the Board of Directors an annualized increase of $0.20 per unit to PAA's and PAGP’s fourth-quarter 2023 distribution payable in February 2024, representing a 19% increase.

Permian Bolt-on Acquisitions

PAA announced two bolt-on acquisitions in the Permian Basin. Subsidiaries of Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC acquired Rattler Midstream’s Southern Delaware Basin crude oil gathering system and LM Energy’s Northern Delaware Basin Touchdown crude oil gathering system for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately $205 million.

CEO Commentary

Willie Chiang, Chairman & CEO of Plains, commented on the results,

Today’s announcements include strong quarterly results contributing to an upward revision of our full-year EBITDA guidance. We closed two bolt-on acquisitions that complement our existing portfolio and enhance the service offering of our Permian JV. Our strong performance and positive outlook for our business combined with the contribution from recent bolt-on transactions underpins our intent to recommend to our Board a 19% increase in the annualized distribution rate for the distribution payable in February 2024. We remain committed to operating with a strong balance sheet that can withstand various commodity cycles and consistent with this objective, we are reducing our long-term leverage ratio target range."

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Plains All American Pipeline LP for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.