Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP, Financial) announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 3, 2023. The company reported a net income of $3.9 million, adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million, cash flow available for distributions ("Distributable Cash Flow" or “DCF”) of $38.5 million, and free cash flow (“FCF”) of $21.9 million.

Financial Performance

The adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million represents a quarter-over-quarter growth of approximately 24% and a run-rate of around $290 million. The company connected 77 wells during the third quarter, resulting in 227 wells connected year-to-date. SMLP remains on pace to connect a total of approximately 300 wells by the end of 2023.

Operational Highlights

SMLP's average daily natural gas throughput for its wholly owned operated systems increased 12% to 1,352 MMcf/d, and liquids volumes increased 20% to 85 Mbbl/d, relative to the second quarter of 2023. The company also executed a 15-year contract extension dedicating more than 30,000 leased acres with a key customer in the Williston.

Management Commentary

Heath Deneke, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented, “Summit delivered solid third quarter 2023 financial and operating results that include a significant quarter-over-quarter increase in Adjusted EBITDA and operational progress that supports our projection of achieving approximately $300 million of LTM Adjusted EBITDA by mid-2024."

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, inclusive of maintenance capital expenditures of $2.8 million. These expenditures were primarily related to pad connections and DJ Basin integration projects in the Rockies segment.

Capital & Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, SMLP had $17.1 million in unrestricted cash on hand and $295 million drawn under its $400 million ABL Revolver and $100.7 million of borrowing availability. The company reported a total leverage ratio of approximately 5.5x.

Strategic Alternatives Review

The company has launched a strategic alternatives review with the goal of maximizing unitholder value. These alternatives may include, but are not limited to, continued execution of the Partnership’s business plan, sale of assets, refinancing parts or the entirety of its capital structure, sale of the Partnership by merger or cash, or any combination of these and other alternatives.

