On October 31, 2023, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 607 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $7.25 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in QRHC to 2,683,773 shares. This acquisition represents a 0.02% change in the firm's portfolio and a 13.57% stake in QRHC.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) is a distinguished investment firm with a focus on small-cap value investments. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential. As of the date of this article, the firm's equity stands at an undisclosed amount, and the number of stocks in its portfolio is not available.

Overview of Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC, Financial) is a leading provider of waste and recycling services in the USA. The company caters to a diverse range of industry sectors, offering tailored programs for waste collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking. QRHC operates under two segments: Product sales and other, and Services. As of November 3, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $148.365 million. QRHC's stock is currently priced at $7.5, with a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued with a GF Value of $7.93 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.95.

Detailed Analysis of the Transaction

The recent acquisition by WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) has increased its total holdings in QRHC by 607 shares. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $7.25 per share, with no significant impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 13.57% stake in QRHC, indicating a strong position in the traded stock.

Performance of Quest Resource Holding Corp's Stock

Since its IPO in 2009, QRHC's stock has seen a decrease of 6.25%. However, the stock has gained 3.45% since the recent transaction and has seen a year-to-date increase of 27.77%. According to GuruFocus, QRHC has a GF Score of 73/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank stand at 4/10 and 6/10 respectively.

Financial Health of Quest Resource Holding Corp

QRHC's financial health is characterized by a cash to debt ratio of 0.05 and a ROE and ROA of -11.15 and -4.41 respectively. The company's gross margin growth stands at 7.30, while its operating margin growth and EBITDA growth over the last three years are both at 0.00. Despite these figures, QRHC has seen a significant revenue growth of 31.30 over the past three years.

Momentum and Predictability of Quest Resource Holding Corp's Stock

QRHC's stock shows a 5-day RSI of 68.83, a 9-day RSI of 61.68, and a 14-day RSI of 56.85. The stock's momentum index for the past 6 - 1 month stands at 33.21, while the 12 - 1 month index is at -13.14. However, the stock's predictability rank is currently not available.

Comparison with the Largest Guru Holder of Quest Resource Holding Corp's Stock

The largest guru holder of QRHC's stock is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. While the exact share percentage held by First Eagle is not disclosed, it is clear that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition has strengthened its position in QRHC, making it a significant stakeholder in the company.

In conclusion, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of QRHC shares represents a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. The transaction not only strengthens the firm's position in QRHC but also adds value to its portfolio. As QRHC continues to navigate the market, it will be interesting to see how this investment plays out for WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio).

