Why Qualys Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 16% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), a leading provider of cloud security and compliance solutions, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 15.91% over the past quarter, from a price of $144.15 to its current price of $166.95. This impressive performance has been accompanied by a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, reflecting the company's robust financial health and investor confidence.

Stock Performance Analysis

Over the past week, Qualys Inc's stock price has seen a gain of 5.12%, further solidifying its strong performance. The company's GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com, currently stands at $167.58. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued, providing a balanced investment opportunity for value investors. Three months ago, the GF Value was $164.05, indicating that the stock was modestly undervalued at that time. This recent surge in the stock price aligns with the increase in the GF Value, reflecting the company's consistent growth and strong financial performance.

Introduction to Qualys Inc

Founded in 1999 and publicly listed in 2012, Qualys Inc is a California-based company that provides cloud security and compliance solutions. The company serves over 10,000 customers worldwide, primarily small- and medium-sized businesses. As a key player in the software industry, Qualys Inc has established a strong reputation for its innovative solutions and robust business model.1720444043512573952.png

Profitability Analysis

Qualys Inc boasts a Profitability Rank of 10/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 27.09% is better than 93.71% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are calculated as Net Income divided by its average Total Stockholders Equity, Total Assets, and capital invested in its business respectively, are all higher than the majority of companies in the industry. This consistent profitability over the past 10 years further underscores the company's strong financial performance.1720444064043692032.png

Growth Analysis

Qualys Inc's Growth Rank of 10/10 indicates strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than the majority of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's future revenue growth rate estimate of 12.78% is better than 56.52% of companies in the industry. The company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are also better than the majority of companies in the industry, indicating a promising future for the company.1720444079902355456.png

Top Holders of the Stock

The top three holders of Qualys Inc's stock are Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holds 146,008 shares, accounting for 0.4% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 137,600 shares, representing 0.37% of the total shares. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds 76,243 shares, accounting for 0.21% of the total shares. These significant holdings reflect the confidence of these renowned investors in the company's future prospects.

Competitor Analysis

Qualys Inc operates in a competitive market, with key competitors including Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial) with a market cap of $6.64 billion, SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC, Financial) with a market cap of $6.07 billion, and Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM, Financial) with a market cap of $6.86 billion. Despite the intense competition, Qualys Inc's strong financial performance and robust growth prospects position it well in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualys Inc's impressive stock performance, high profitability, and strong growth prospects make it a compelling investment opportunity. The company's robust financial health, as reflected in its high profitability rank and strong growth rank, coupled with its fair valuation, provide a solid foundation for future growth. Despite facing stiff competition, Qualys Inc's innovative solutions and strong customer base position it well for continued success in the market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.