Unveiling Evolent Health (EVH)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Evolent Health (EVH) to determine if it's modestly undervalued

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Evolent Health Inc (EVH, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 14.22%, despite a 3-month loss of -5.25%. With a reported Loss Per Share of 0.7, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a detailed valuation analysis. Let's dive in.

Company Introduction

Evolent Health Inc is a key player in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their transition towards value-based care and population health management. With a current stock price of $27.43 and a GF Value of $37.47, Evolent Health (EVH, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This article will provide an in-depth analysis of this valuation, integrating essential company details with financial assessment.

1720450605576679424.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides a fair value estimate at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

At its current price of $27.43 per share, Evolent Health has a market cap of $3.10 billion, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1720450587557949440.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Evolent Health has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which is worse than 70.23% of 655 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Evolent Health at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1720450625390571520.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Evolent Health has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.60 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.7. Its operating margin is -1.62%, which ranks worse than 63.83% of 658 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Evolent Health is ranked 3 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Evolent Health's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 75.18% of 564 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of 513 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, we want the return on invested capital to be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Evolent Health's return on invested capital is -0.53, and its cost of capital is 8.73.

1720450642918567936.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Evolent Health (EVH, Financial) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of 513 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. To learn more about Evolent Health stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.