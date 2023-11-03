National Healthcare Corp (NHC) Reports 6.5% Increase in Q3 2023 Net Operating Revenues, Net Income of $10.4M

Adjusted Net Income Rises to $13.25M, Marking a Significant Turnaround from Net Loss in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net operating revenues and grant income for Q3 2023 totaled $288.5M, up 6.5% from Q3 2022.
  • GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $10.4M for Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $2.4M for the same period in 2022.
  • Adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $13.25M, compared to $7.78M for the same period in 2022.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.68 for Q3 2023, compared to a loss per share of $(0.16) for Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, National Healthcare Corp (NHC, Financial) announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a significant increase in net operating revenues and a return to profitability, marking a strong performance for the quarter.

Financial Performance

NHC's net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, totaled $288,485,000, marking a 6.5% increase from $270,843,000 for the same quarter in 2022. The company attributed this growth to the continued occupancy increase in its skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, skilled nursing per diem increases from some of its government payors, and the continued reduction of nurse agency staffing expenses within its operations.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $10,388,000, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $2,429,000 for the same period in 2022. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.68 for Q3 2023, compared to a loss per share of $(0.16) for Q3 2022.

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Excluding the unrealized gains or losses in NHC's marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, the adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $13,250,000, compared to $7,783,000 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.86 and $0.50 for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Balance Sheet Data

As of September 30, 2023, NHC reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $210,494,000, up from $182,589,000 as of December 31, 2022. The company's total assets stood at $1,281,907,000, while its stockholders' equity was $887,340,000.

Operating Statistics

NHC reported an increase in skilled nursing per diems across all categories, with Medicare per diems rising to $551.82 in Q3 2023 from $535.60 in Q3 2022. The total skilled nursing patient days for Q3 2023 were 598,938, slightly lower than 606,464 in Q3 2022.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, NHC's Q3 2023 results demonstrate the company's resilience and its ability to deliver strong financial performance. The company's return to profitability and the growth in its net operating revenues are positive indicators for its future prospects.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from National Healthcare Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.