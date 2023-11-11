Unveiling Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the true worth of DSGR and its potential for future returns

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of -9.63%, a 3-month loss of -10.72%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.58, Distribution Solutions Group Inc (DSGR, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of DSGR's valuation and answer the question: Is the stock really undervalued?

Company Introduction

Distribution Solutions Group Inc is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair supplies. The company operates three segments: Lawson, TestEquity, and Gexpro Services, with the TestEquity segment being the main revenue driver. The segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits from leading manufacturer partners, supporting various industries including technology, aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical.

DSGR's current stock price is $24.2, while its GF Value stands at $34.62, indicating a potential undervaluation. The following analysis will delve deeper into the company's value.

1720569675357679616.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure representing the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $24.2 per share, Distribution Solutions Group stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued.

Because Distribution Solutions Group is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1720569653094313984.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, an investor must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to understand its financial strength.

Distribution Solutions Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which ranks worse than 83.92% of 143 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. The overall financial strength of Distribution Solutions Group is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Distribution Solutions Group is fair.

1720569702352220160.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Distribution Solutions Group has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.58. Its operating margin is 4.65%, which ranks worse than 60.27% of 146 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. Overall, the profitability of Distribution Solutions Group is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Distribution Solutions Group is18.4%, which ranks better than 82.27% of 141 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 39.7%, which ranks better than 82.54% of 126 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Distribution Solutions Group's return on invested capital is 3.67, and its cost of capital is 7.34.

1720569719540477952.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR, Financial) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 82.54% of 126 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. To learn more about Distribution Solutions Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.