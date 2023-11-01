Insider Sell: Es Van Sells 28,200 Shares of The Vita Coco Co Inc (COCO)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On November 1, 2023, Chief Sales Officer Es Van sold 28,200 shares of The Vita Coco Co Inc (COCO, Financial). This transaction is part of a series of insider sells by the executive over the past year.

Es Van is a key executive at The Vita Coco Co Inc, serving as the Chief Sales Officer. With a deep understanding of the company's operations and market position, the insider's trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

The Vita Coco Co Inc is a leading global producer and distributor of coconut water and other coconut-based products. The company's mission is to provide natural, healthy, and refreshing beverages to consumers worldwide. With a strong presence in the health and wellness market, The Vita Coco Co Inc continues to innovate and expand its product offerings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 99,583 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend suggests a bearish sentiment towards the company's stock.

1720635239367241728.png

The insider's selling activities coincide with a total of 16 insider sells over the past year, compared to only 2 insider buys. This trend could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance among its executives.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of The Vita Coco Co Inc were trading at $28.14, giving the company a market cap of $1.641 billion. This valuation is based on a price-earnings ratio of 56.73, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.22 and the company's historical median. This high valuation could be a contributing factor to the insider's decision to sell.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of 28,200 shares, along with the overall trend of insider sells at The Vita Coco Co Inc, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. While the company's high valuation suggests strong market confidence, the insider's selling activities may indicate potential concerns about the company's future performance. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.