Generac Holdings Inc CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

On November 1, 2023, Aaron Jagdfeld, the CEO of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling within the company over the past year.

Aaron Jagdfeld has been with Generac Holdings Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of generators and other engine powered products, for over a decade. Under his leadership, the company has grown significantly, expanding its product offerings and increasing its market share.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,207 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend of selling is not isolated to Jagdfeld alone. The insider transaction history for Generac Holdings Inc shows that there have been 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

The stock was trading at $95.26 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $6.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 43.54, significantly higher than the industry median of 21.08 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $95.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $332.31, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.29.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, may indicate that the insider believes the stock's current price does not reflect its intrinsic value. Investors should keep a close eye on Generac Holdings Inc's stock price and insider transactions in the coming months.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.