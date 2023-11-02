Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

1 hours ago
Details of the Transaction

On November 2, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 157,772 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $13.29 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in BMEZ to 11,767,477 shares. This transaction had a 0.05% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in BMEZ to 4.08%. Notably, Saba Capital Management now holds 10.89% of BMEZ's total shares.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, manages an equity portfolio worth $3.84 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1720635873889939456.png

Overview of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end management investment company with a market capitalization of $1.49 billion. The company's primary objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry. The company's GF Score is 41/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. 1720635855170760704.png

Performance and Financial Health of the Stock

Since its IPO, BMEZ's stock price has decreased by 31.28%. The stock's year-to-date performance is also negative, with a decline of 12.36%. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, suggesting poor business operations. The Momentum Rank is 5/10, indicating a moderate momentum in the stock price.

Implications of the Transaction

The addition of BMEZ shares to Saba Capital Management's portfolio signifies the firm's confidence in the stock's potential despite its poor performance and low growth rank. The transaction has increased the firm's exposure to the Asset Management industry and could potentially impact its overall portfolio performance. For value investors, tracking the actions of market gurus like Saba Capital Management can provide valuable insights into potential investment opportunities.

Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of November 4, 2023.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.