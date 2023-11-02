On November 2, 2023, Laizer Kornwasser, President of Enterprise Growth at Teladoc Health Inc, sold 35,887 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 35,887 shares and purchased none.

Who is Laizer Kornwasser? He is the President of Enterprise Growth at Teladoc Health Inc, a leading global virtual healthcare company that offers comprehensive virtual care solutions, including telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. The company's mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience.

The insider's selling activity is noteworthy, especially considering the overall insider trends at Teladoc Health Inc. Over the past year, there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially signal a bearish sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company.

As of the insider's recent sell, Teladoc Health Inc's shares were trading at $17.05, giving the company a market cap of $2.88 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock stands at $48.25, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.35. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Teladoc Health Inc, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio could be a result of the company's past returns and growth, as well as future performance estimates.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Teladoc Health Inc shares, coupled with the overall insider sell trend and the stock's possible value trap status, suggests a cautious approach for potential investors. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

