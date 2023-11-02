On November 2, 2023, Holly Paul, the Chief Human Resources Officer of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial), sold 12,314 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 12,314 shares and purchased none.

Holly Paul is a seasoned HR professional with a wealth of experience in the field. As the Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting, she is responsible for the strategic direction and execution of the company's global human resources function. Her role is pivotal in shaping the company's culture, developing leadership, and attracting, developing, and retaining top talent.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes. The company provides a wide range of services across various industries, including corporate finance and restructuring, economic consulting, forensic and litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. The insider transaction history for FTI Consulting Inc shows zero insider buys and 21 insider sells over the past year.

The relationship between insider sell/buy activities and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. In this case, the insider's sell activity coincides with a period of high valuation for the company. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of FTI Consulting Inc were trading for $212.9 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $7.63 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.80, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.21 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium.

Furthermore, with a price of $212.9 and a GuruFocus Value of $188.70, FTI Consulting Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's sell activity, coupled with the high valuation of the stock, may suggest that the insider believes the stock is currently overpriced. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, future growth prospects, and market conditions before making investment decisions.

