On November 2, 2023, Dawson Harvey, the Chief Legal Officer of HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial), sold 576 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at HubSpot Inc, which we will delve into later in this article.

Before we proceed, let's take a moment to understand who Dawson Harvey is and what HubSpot Inc does.

Who is Dawson Harvey?

Dawson Harvey is the Chief Legal Officer of HubSpot Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in its legal affairs. His insider trading activities, including this recent sale, are closely watched by investors as they can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

What is HubSpot Inc?

HubSpot Inc is a leading provider of inbound marketing, sales, and customer service software. The company's comprehensive suite of products helps businesses attract, engage, and delight customers by delivering personalized experiences that are relevant, helpful, and human. HubSpot's innovative approach to business growth has made it a favorite among small and medium-sized businesses worldwide.

Now, let's take a closer look at the insider trading activities at HubSpot Inc.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,726 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 576 shares is part of this broader trend.

1720743206385152000.png

The insider transaction history for HubSpot Inc shows that there have been no insider buys over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 32 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

HubSpot Inc's Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of HubSpot Inc were trading for $433.2 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $21.15 billion.

1720743225070776320.png

With a price of $433.2 and a GuruFocus Value of $688.68, HubSpot Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sale, the stock's undervalued status could present a buying opportunity for investors. However, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider other factors before making an investment decision.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of HubSpot Inc shares, along with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, could be a signal for investors to tread carefully. However, the stock's undervalued status based on its GF Value suggests that it could still be a good buy for value investors.

