Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

1 hours ago
On November 2, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ, Financial) by adding 45,009 shares. The transaction, executed at a trade price of $10.19 per share, resulted in a 0.96% change in the firm's portfolio, with a trade impact of 0.01%. The firm now holds a total of 4,741,494 shares in BFZ, representing 1.26% of its portfolio and 15.66% of the company's total shares.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a firm that manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1720773590065934336.png

Details of the Trade

Overview of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end management investment company that was listed on the stock market on July 27, 2001. The company's primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax, achieved by investing a majority of its total assets in municipal bonds. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $314.851 million. As of November 4, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $10.4, with a PE ratio of 192.59.1720773569576759296.png

GuruFocus Valuation of the Stock

According to GuruFocus valuation, BFZ is significantly undervalued, with a GF Score of 61/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The GF Value of the stock is $15.06, and the price to GF Value ratio is 0.69. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 2.06%, but it has declined by 4.59% year-to-date.

Examination of the Stock's Financial Health

BFZ has a balance sheet rank of 5/10, a profitability rank of 3/10, and a growth rank of 0/10. The stock's GF Value rank is 9/10, and its momentum rank is 5/10. The company has a Piotroski F-Score of 8 and an Altman Z Score of 0.00, indicating no bankruptcy risk. The company's cash to debt ratio is not applicable.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

BFZ operates in the Asset Management industry and has a return on equity (ROE) of 0.12 and a return on assets (ROA) of 0.08. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00, and its 3-year revenue growth is -67.30%. The company's EBITDA growth over the past three years is 0.00, and its earnings growth over the same period is -58.00.

Evaluation of the Stock's Momentum

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 85.14, its RSI 9 Day is 69.34, and its RSI 14 Day is 58.25. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is -15.21, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is -0.69.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BFZ shares represents a strategic move to capitalize on the stock's undervalued status. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential, the firm's increased stake in BFZ could yield significant returns if the stock's valuation improves.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
