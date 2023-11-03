On November 3, 2023, Patrice Perche, the Chief Revenue Officer and EVP Support of Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial), sold 8,918 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 662,542 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Patrice Perche has been with Fortinet Inc for over a decade, holding various executive positions. His current role as Chief Revenue Officer and EVP Support involves overseeing the company's global sales and support operations. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Fortinet Inc is a multinational corporation that specializes in cybersecurity solutions. The company provides top-tier network security appliances for carriers, data centers, enterprises, and distributed offices. Fortinet's product range includes firewalls, anti-virus protection, intrusion prevention systems, and endpoint security solutions.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Over the past year, there have been 22 insider sells and only 3 insider buys at Fortinet Inc. This trend suggests a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Fortinet Inc's shares were trading at $50.26 each, giving the company a market cap of $39.64 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 37.95, higher than the industry median of 25.9 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, Fortinet Inc is significantly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.61, with a GF Value of $81.76. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the undervaluation of Fortinet Inc's stock suggests potential for future growth. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activities and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

It's important to note that insider trading activities alone do not provide a complete picture of a company's financial health. They should be analyzed in conjunction with other financial indicators and market trends for a comprehensive understanding of a company's performance.

As always, potential investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

