Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's Dividend Analysis

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV (FBASF) recently announced a dividend of $0.58 per share, payable on 2023-11-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV Do?

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the operation of real estate investment trust (REIT). It acquires, owns, develops and operates real estate properties, including industrial, commercial and office properties. Revenue for the group is derived from the source of lease, maintenance, dividend from beneficiary rights and administration fees. Business activity is primarily functioned from various regions of Mexico such as Jalisco, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, and others.

A Glimpse at Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's Dividend History

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.09% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.29%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's annual dividend growth rate was -0.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -5.00% per year. And over the past decade, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.20%.

Based on Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV stock as of today is approximately 7.03%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's dividend payout ratio is 0.41.

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's revenue has increased by approximately 8.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 78.16% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's earnings increased by approximately 22.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 77.9% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 0.40%, which outperforms than approximately 45.96% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's consistent dividend payments, promising dividend growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics all point to a sustainable dividend. As investors, these factors provide a solid foundation for confidence in the company's ability to maintain, if not increase, its dividend payments in the foreseeable future. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

