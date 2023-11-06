Eversource Energy (ES) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings of $339.7 Million, Down 2.8% YoY

ES's Earnings Per Share Stands at $0.97, Down from $1.00 in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Eversource Energy (ES) reported Q3 2023 earnings of $339.7 million, a decrease from $349.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • ES's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 2023 was $0.97, down from $1.00 in the same period last year.
  • The company's 2023 non-GAAP EPS projection has been narrowed to between $4.30 to $4.43 per share.
  • ES's electric transmission segment earned $160.3 million in Q3 2023, up from $155.8 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Eversource Energy (ES, Financial) announced its third-quarter earnings for 2023. The company reported earnings of $339.7 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to earnings of $349.4 million, or $1.00 per share, for the same period in 2022. The results for the first nine months of 2023 included an after-tax impairment charge of $331.0 million, or $0.95 per share, related to ES's offshore wind investment.

Financial Performance by Segment

ES's electric transmission segment reported earnings of $160.3 million in Q3 2023, an increase from $155.8 million in Q3 2022. The electric distribution segment earned $173.3 million in Q3 2023, down from $225.1 million in the same period last year. The natural gas distribution segment reported a loss of $33.7 million in Q3 2023, compared to a loss of $24.6 million in Q3 2022. The water distribution segment earned $16.6 million in Q3 2023, slightly down from $16.7 million in Q3 2022.

ES's Financial Outlook

ES has narrowed its 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) projection to between $4.30 to $4.43 per share, compared with a previous range of $4.25 to $4.43 per share. The company reiterated its long-term EPS growth rate from its core regulated businesses solidly in the upper half of 5-7 percent, using the $4.09 per share earned in 2022 as a base.

Commentary from ES's CEO

Joe Nolan, Eversource Energy’s president and chief executive officer, commented on the company's performance,

“Eversource’s nearly 10,000 employees have delivered strong operational performance for our 4.4 million electric, natural gas and water customers in 2023. Our reliability metrics are in the top decile among our electric industry peers. Our upgrades and enhancements to our distribution and transmission infrastructure continue to enhance current customer experience and enable our systems to evolve for future customer needs.”

About Eversource Energy (ES, Financial)

Eversource Energy operates New England’s largest energy delivery system. It serves approximately 4.4 million electric, natural gas, and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company has approximately 349.3 million common shares outstanding.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eversource Energy for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.