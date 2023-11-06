InspireMD Inc (NSPR) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results: CGuard EPS Revenue Increases by 9% Year-Over-Year

Positive 30-day results from C-GUARDIANS U.S. IDE clinical trial and CMS' decision to expand CAS coverage contribute to the company's growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • InspireMD Inc (NSPR) reported Q3 2023 CGuard EPS revenue of $1.56 million, a nearly 9% increase over Q3 2022.
  • The company presented positive 30-day results from the C-GUARDIANS U.S. IDE clinical trial at the VIVA23 meeting.
  • InspireMD Inc (NSPR) announced support for CMS’ decision to expand CAS coverage to include both asymptomatic and standard risk patients, significantly expanding the U.S. CAS addressable market.
  • The company sold 2,734 CGuard EPS stent systems in the third quarter of 2023, a 4.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, InspireMD Inc (NSPR, Financial), a developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for the treatment of carotid artery disease and prevention of stroke, announced its financial results and business updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Company Performance and Achievements

InspireMD Inc (NSPR, Financial) reported positive 30-day results from the C-GUARDIANS U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial at the Vascular InterVentional Advances Annual Meeting (VIVA23). The results demonstrated an overall major adverse events rate of 0.95% from procedure through 30 days when treated with carotid artery stenting (CAS) using the CGuard EPS.

The company also announced support for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) final National Coverage Determination expanding coverage for CAS to include both asymptomatic and standard risk patients. This decision significantly expands the U.S. CAS addressable market.

Financial Highlights

InspireMD Inc (NSPR, Financial) generated CGuard revenue for the third quarter 2023 of $1,556,072, an 8.8% increase over the same period in 2022. The company sold 2,734 CGuard EPS stent systems in the third quarter of 2023, a 4.2% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, revenue increased by $125,000, or 8.7%, to $1,556,000, from $1,431,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was predominantly driven by an increase in commercial sales of $166,000 of CGuard EPS to existing geographies.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $72,000, or 19.7%, to $438,000, from $366,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2022. Gross margin increased to 28.1% during the three months ended September 30, 2023, from 25.6% during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and bank deposits were $43.0 million compared to $17.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Looking Forward

Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD, expressed his satisfaction with the company's continued growth and the transformational tailwind provided by the CMS coverage determination. He believes this will catalyze a stent-first approach to the treatment of carotid disease, a market the company has invested to transform.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from InspireMD Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.