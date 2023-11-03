Air Lease Corp (AL) Reports 17.5% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Net income increases by 22% YoY, Diluted EPS up by 22.2%

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenue increased by 17.5% YoY to $659.4 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders for Q3 2023 was $122.0 million, a 22% increase YoY
  • Diluted earnings per share for Q3 2023 were $1.10, up by 22.2% from Q3 2022
  • Board of directors increased quarterly cash dividend by 5%, from $0.20 per share to $0.21 per share
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a healthy performance with a 17.5% increase in revenues to $659.4 million, compared to $561.3 million in Q3 2022. The net income attributable to common stockholders for Q3 2023 was $122.0 million, marking a 22% increase from $100.0 million in Q3 2022. Diluted earnings per share also saw a significant increase of 22.2%, from $0.90 in Q3 2022 to $1.10 in Q3 2023.

Financial Highlights

Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial) reported operating expenses of $494.3 million for Q3 2023, a 16.7% increase from $423.5 million in Q3 2022. The company's income before taxes for the quarter was $165.0 million, a 19.7% increase from $137.8 million in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the company took delivery of eight aircraft from its order book, representing approximately $450 million in aircraft investments, ending the period with approximately $30 billion in total assets. The company also sold eight aircraft during the quarter for approximately $350 million in sales proceeds.

Portfolio and Debt Financing Activities

As of September 30, 2023, the net book value of Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial)'s fleet increased to $25.6 billion, compared to $24.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. The company owned 448 aircraft in its aircraft portfolio, comprised of 331 narrowbody aircraft and 117 widebody aircraft, and managed 79 aircraft.

The company ended the third quarter of 2023 with total debt financing, net of discounts and issuance costs, of $18.6 billion. As of September 30, 2023, 85.1% of the company's total debt financing was at a fixed rate and 98.3% was unsecured.

Dividend Announcement

On November 3, 2023, Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial)'s board of directors increased the company's quarterly cash dividend by 5%, from $0.20 per share to $0.21 per share on its outstanding Class A common stock. The next quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share will be paid on January 10, 2024, to holders of record of the company's common stock as of December 15, 2023.

Looking Ahead

Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial) remains optimistic about its prospects, citing strong aircraft demand and attractive valuations in the aircraft sales market. The company has placed 100% of its contracted order book positions on long-term leases for aircraft delivering through the end of 2025 and has placed 67% of its entire order book.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Air Lease Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.