Phinia Inc. Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales Increase by 4.3% YoY

Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Decrease YoY

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Phinia Inc. (PHIN) reported a 4.3% increase in U.S. GAAP net sales to $896 million compared to Q3 2022.
  • Operating income was $58 million, and adjusted operating income was $82 million, marking a decrease from the previous year.
  • Net earnings were $11 million with a net margin of 1.2%.
  • Phinia Inc. revised its FY 2023 outlook due to lower than expected commercial vehicle sales in China and other factors.
Article's Main Image

Phinia Inc. (PHIN, Financial), a leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket products, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 6, 2023. The company reported U.S. GAAP net sales of $896 million, marking a 4.3% increase compared to Q3 2022. However, the operating income and adjusted operating income decreased year-over-year to $58 million and $82 million, respectively.

Financial Highlights

Phinia Inc. reported U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.24 per diluted share. Excluding $0.29 per diluted share related to non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings were $0.53 per diluted share. The company generated $155 million in net cash from operating activities, and free cash flow was $118 million.

Phinia Inc. ended the quarter with $367 million in cash on hand, putting the company in a solid financial position. The company also initiated a shareholder return of capital program, authorizing a $0.25 per share quarterly cash dividend, or roughly $12 million, and a $150 million share repurchase program.

Business Performance and Future Outlook

Despite lower than expected revenue from the China commercial vehicle business and less of a currency tailwind, Phinia Inc. reported solid operational performance. The company continues to win new business, supporting its expectation of annual low single-digit top-line growth.

Due to lower than expected commercial vehicle sales in China and other factors, Phinia Inc. revised its FY 2023 outlook. The company now expects net sales of $3.44 billion to $3.50 billion, adjusted sales of $3.40 billion to $3.45 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $465 million to $475 million, and adjusted EBITDA margins of 13.6% to 13.9%. The expected full year 2023 tax rate is also revised to 34%.

About Phinia Inc.

Phinia Inc. is a market-leading provider of premium solutions and components with over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships. The company develops fuel systems and aftermarket parts that keep combustion engines operating at peak performance, as cleanly and efficiently as possible. Phinia Inc. is also investing in future technologies that will unlock the potential of alternative fuels.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Phinia Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.