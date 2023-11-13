Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $125 Million in Q3 2023, a 54% YoY Increase

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2023 Raised to $52-$57 Million

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) reported a 54% YoY increase in revenue to a record $125 million in Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 has been increased to $52-$57 million, up from the previous guidance of $47-$55 million.
  • Year-over-year RCE and meter growth were reported at 49% and 42% respectively.
  • Net income and EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders included a loss from discontinued operations of $0.3 million, or $0.01, compared to a loss of $3.9 million or $0.15.
Article's Main Image

Genie Energy Ltd (GNE, Financial), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, announced its Q3 2023 results on November 6, 2023. The company reported a record quarterly revenue of $125 million, marking a 54% increase year-over-year. The company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 has been raised to $52-$57 million, up from the previous guidance of $47-$55 million.

Financial Performance

Genie Energy reported a net income of $14.5 million from continuing operations, a decrease of 16.8% compared to the same period last year. The company's cash, restricted cash, and marketable equity securities increased to $143.8 million at the end of September 2023, up from $115.1 million at the end of June 2023.

Genie Energy's Retail Energy division reported a 50.5% increase in revenue to $120.3 million, driven by strong customer acquisitions during the first half of 2023. However, income from operations decreased by 19.7% to $22.0 million, reflecting the division's elevated gross margins in the year-ago quarter.

Genie Renewables reported a significant increase in third-quarter revenue year-over-year, driven by growth at Genie Solar, Diversegy, and CityCom Solar. However, a reduction in the value of solar panels held in inventory at Genie Solar due to delayed in-project timelines impacted the division's results.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Genie Energy reported cash, restricted cash, and marketable equity securities of $143.8 million, an increase from $115.1 million at June 30, 2023. Total assets as of September 30, 2023 were $315.7 million. Liabilities totaled $108.3 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $164.5 million. Non-current liabilities were $2.5 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.0 million compared to $22.5 million a year ago.

Looking Ahead

Genie Energy's management remains optimistic about the company's performance and has increased its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 to $52-$57 million. The company continues to expand its solar project development pipeline and is evaluating additional candidates for its solar project pipeline while advancing the current portfolio through the development cycle.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Genie Energy Ltd for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.