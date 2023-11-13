Why Pactiv Evergreen Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 26% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past week and three months. The stock has gained 30.67% in the past week and 25.90% over the past three months, reflecting a strong upward trend. The company's current GF Value stands at $11.08, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This is a notable improvement from three months ago when the GF Value was $12.87, indicating a possible value trap. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Introduction to Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Pactiv Evergreen Inc operates in the Packaging & Containers industry, manufacturing and distributing fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. The company operates in three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. These segments manufacture a broad range of products such as food containers, drinkware, tableware, service ware, ready-to-eat food containers, clear rigid-display containers, trays for meat and poultry, molded fiber egg cartons, printed cartons, spouts & filling machines, and other products. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States, followed by the Rest of North America, and Others. 1721547506338295808.png

Profitability Analysis of Pactiv Evergreen Inc

The company's Profitability Rank is 5/10, indicating moderate profitability. The Operating Margin is 1.63%, better than 23.5% of 383 companies in the same industry. The ROE is -5.10%, better than 11.05% of 380 companies, while the ROA is -0.99%, better than 19.02% of 389 companies. The ROIC is 3.88%, better than 36.25% of 389 companies. The company has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 38.18% of 385 companies. 1721547525493682176.png

Growth Prospects of Pactiv Evergreen Inc

The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating slow growth. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 5.60%, better than 42.74% of 365 companies. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -6.40%, better than only 13.37% of 344 companies. The future 3 to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is -0.94%, better than 21.28% of 47 companies. 1721547542627414016.png

Major Holders of Pactiv Evergreen Inc Stock

The top three holders of Pactiv Evergreen Inc stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio). Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 168,800 shares, representing 0.09% of the company's stock. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) holds 160,439 shares, also representing 0.09% of the company's stock. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holds 22,275 shares, representing 0.01% of the company's stock.

Competitors of Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Pactiv Evergreen Inc's main competitors are TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP, Financial) with a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, and Myers Industries Inc (MYE, Financial) with a market capitalization of $659.409 million. These companies are chosen from the same industry, with the closest market capitalization.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pactiv Evergreen Inc has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past week and three months. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate moderate profitability and slow growth. However, the company's stock is fairly valued according to its GF Value. The company's main competitors are TriMas Corp, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, and Myers Industries Inc. The company's stock is held by notable investors such as Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.