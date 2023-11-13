Why Pactiv Evergreen Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 26% in a Quarter

Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past week and three months. The stock has gained 30.67% in the past week and 25.90% over the past three months, reflecting a strong upward trend. The company's current GF Value stands at $11.08, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This is a notable improvement from three months ago when the GF Value was $12.87, indicating a possible value trap. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Introduction to Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Pactiv Evergreen Inc operates in the Packaging & Containers industry, manufacturing and distributing fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. The company operates in three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. These segments manufacture a broad range of products such as food containers, drinkware, tableware, service ware, ready-to-eat food containers, clear rigid-display containers, trays for meat and poultry, molded fiber egg cartons, printed cartons, spouts & filling machines, and other products. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States, followed by the Rest of North America, and Others.

Profitability Analysis of Pactiv Evergreen Inc

The company's Profitability Rank is 5/10, indicating moderate profitability. The Operating Margin is 1.63%, better than 23.5% of 383 companies in the same industry. The ROE is -5.10%, better than 11.05% of 380 companies, while the ROA is -0.99%, better than 19.02% of 389 companies. The ROIC is 3.88%, better than 36.25% of 389 companies. The company has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 38.18% of 385 companies.

Growth Prospects of Pactiv Evergreen Inc

The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating slow growth. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 5.60%, better than 42.74% of 365 companies. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -6.40%, better than only 13.37% of 344 companies. The future 3 to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is -0.94%, better than 21.28% of 47 companies.

Major Holders of Pactiv Evergreen Inc Stock

The top three holders of Pactiv Evergreen Inc stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio). Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 168,800 shares, representing 0.09% of the company's stock. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) holds 160,439 shares, also representing 0.09% of the company's stock. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holds 22,275 shares, representing 0.01% of the company's stock.

Competitors of Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Pactiv Evergreen Inc's main competitors are TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP, Financial) with a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, and Myers Industries Inc (MYE, Financial) with a market capitalization of $659.409 million. These companies are chosen from the same industry, with the closest market capitalization.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pactiv Evergreen Inc has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past week and three months. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate moderate profitability and slow growth. However, the company's stock is fairly valued according to its GF Value. The company's main competitors are TriMas Corp, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, and Myers Industries Inc. The company's stock is held by notable investors such as Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

