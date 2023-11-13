Compass Inc (COMP) Reports Positive Free Cash Flow in Q3 2023 Despite Revenue Decline

Company's net loss improves by 74% YoY, with a $235 million improvement in free cash flow

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Compass Inc (COMP) reports a 10% YoY decrease in revenue to $1.34 billion in Q3 2023 due to macroeconomic factors.
  • The company's net loss improved by 74% from Q3 2022, standing at $39 million in Q3 2023.
  • Compass Inc (COMP) achieved positive free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter.
  • The company's national market share increased by 26 basis points YoY.
Article's Main Image

Compass Inc (COMP, Financial), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 6, 2023. Despite a challenging market environment, the company reported positive free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter and a significant improvement in net loss compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

In Q3 2023, Compass Inc (COMP, Financial) reported a 10% year-over-year decrease in revenue to $1.34 billion, driven by a 12% decline in transactions due to macroeconomic factors. Despite the revenue decline, the company's GAAP net loss improved by 74% from a net loss of $154 million in Q3 2022 to $39 million in Q3 2023. This net loss includes non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $38 million and depreciation and amortization of $21 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $22 million in Q3 2023, compared to $(42) million in Q3 2022, representing an improvement of $64 million. The company also reported operating cash flow of $15 million and positive free cash flow of $12 million, considering capital expenditures. As of the end of Q3 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $220 million, with no draw of its revolving credit facility.

Operational Highlights

Despite the challenging market conditions, Compass Inc (COMP, Financial) managed to increase its national market share by 26 basis points year-over-year to 4.4% in Q3 2023. The company also reported a 4% increase in the average number of principal agents from Q3 2022, reaching 14,055 for Q3 2023. However, total transactions closed by Compass agents declined by 12% compared to Q3 2022, reflecting the overall decline in the U.S. residential real estate market.

Outlook

For Q4 2023, Compass Inc (COMP, Financial) expects revenue to be between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of negative $35 million to negative $20 million. The company also targets a non-GAAP operating expense range of $850-$950 million for FY 2023.

Despite the current market challenges, Compass Inc (COMP, Financial) remains confident in its ability to grow and continue investing in its technology platform while maintaining a lower cost base and improving agent retention.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Compass Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.