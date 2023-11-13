Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) Reports 6% Increase in Q3 2023 Product Revenue

Company Raises Full Year 2023 Product Revenue Guidance to $9.85 Billion

Summary
  • VRTX reported a 6% increase in Q3 2023 product revenue, reaching $2.48 billion.
  • The company raised its full year 2023 product revenue guidance to approximately $9.85 billion.
  • GAAP and Non-GAAP net income increased by 11% and 2%, respectively, compared to Q3 2022.
  • VRTX's cash, cash equivalents, and total marketable securities as of September 30, 2023, were $13.6 billion.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 6, 2023. The company reported a 6% increase in product revenue, reaching $2.48 billion, primarily driven by the continued performance of TRIKAFTA in the U.S. and strong uptake of TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO in ex-U.S. markets.

Financial Highlights

VRTX's GAAP and Non-GAAP net income increased by 11% and 2%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was attributed to strong revenue growth, higher interest income, and lower income tax expense. However, these were partially offset by increased investment in mid- and late-stage clinical pipeline, costs to support global launches of Vertex’s therapies, and higher acquired IPR&D expenses.

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and total marketable securities as of September 30, 2023, were $13.6 billion, compared to $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by strong revenue growth and operating cash flow.

Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance

VRTX raised its full year 2023 CF product revenue guidance to approximately $9.85 billion. The company also reiterated its guidance for full year 2023 GAAP and non-GAAP combined R&D, acquired IPR&D, and SG&A expenses and updated its guidance for the full year non-GAAP effective tax rate.

Key Business Highlights

VRTX anticipates the number of CF patients taking its medicines will continue to grow, including through new approvals and reimbursement for the treatment of younger patients. The company is also preparing for potential new product launches, including exa-cel in sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).

VRTX's R&D pipeline continues to advance with Phase 3 data in CF and acute pain expected in early 2024 and Phase 2 data in neuropathic pain expected in late 2023.

Financial Tables

The company's financial tables show a steady increase in product revenues, net income, and earnings per share. The GAAP effective tax rate was 12.2% compared to 20.9% for the third quarter of 2022, while the Non-GAAP effective tax rate was 19.4% compared to 21.4% for the same period.

VRTX's financial results and guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. These results should not be viewed as a substitute for the company’s GAAP results and are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

