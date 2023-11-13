FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) Announces 9% YoY Growth in Adjusted Net Investment Income for Q3 2023

FSK Declares Total Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0.75 per Share and Additional Special Distributions Totaling $0.10 per Share to be Paid in 2024

Summary
  • FSK reported a 9% year-over-year growth in adjusted net investment income for Q3 2023.
  • The company declared a total fourth quarter distribution of $0.75 per share.
  • Additional special distributions totaling $0.10 per share will be paid in two equal installments during February and May 2024.
  • The total fair value of investments stood at $14.66 billion as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK, Financial) announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 9% year-over-year growth in adjusted net investment income. The net asset value grew approximately 1% compared to the prior quarter.

Financial Highlights

FSK's board of directors declared a fourth quarter 2023 distribution of $0.70 per share, combined with a previously declared $0.05 per share special distribution, resulting in a total fourth quarter distribution of $0.75 per share. Additionally, the board declared special distributions totaling $0.10 per share to be paid in two equal installments of $0.05 per share during February and May 2024.

“During the third quarter, we generated 9% year-over-year growth in our adjusted net investment income and our net asset value grew approximately 1% compared to the prior quarter,” said Michael C. Forman, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman. “Our continued strong performance enables us to reward stockholders with an attractive $0.75 per share total distribution in the fourth quarter as well as to provide stockholders with a continuation of our special distributions during the first half of 2024."

Portfolio Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, the total fair value of investments stood at $14.66 billion, with 59.8% in Senior Secured Loans First Lien, 7.5% in Senior Secured Loans Second Lien, 0.9% in Other Senior Secured Debt, 2.0% in Subordinated Debt, 11.8% in Asset Based Finance, 9.6% in Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC, and 8.4% in Equity/Other.

Financial Statements Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, FSK reported total investment income of $465 million, up from $411 million in the same period in 2022. Net investment income before taxes stood at $234 million, while net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $265 million, or $0.95 per share.

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $15.38 billion, with total liabilities at $8.41 billion. The net asset value per share of common stock at period end was $24.89.

FSK is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. The company is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FS KKR Capital Corp for further details.

