Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $17.6 Million Compared to Net Loss of $24.8 Million in Q3 2022

Company's Cash Position Increases to $256.4 Million, Up from $154.3 Million at the End of 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) reported a net income of $17.6 million for Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $24.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's cash position increased to $256.4 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $154.3 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) anticipates that its current cash balance, along with projected future payments from partners and product revenues, should extend its cash runway into 2026.
  • The company has made significant progress in its investigational programs, with multiple data read-outs expected over the next two years.
Article's Main Image

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 6, 2023. The company reported a net income of $17.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $24.8 million for the same quarter in 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance as of September 30, 2023, was $256.4 million, compared to $154.3 million as of December 31, 2022. This increase in cash position was primarily due to the receipt of $335 million in non-dilutive capital from collaboration partners since mid-2022, which has enabled the company to extend its cash runway into 2026.

Total revenue for Q3 2023 was $10.4 million, compared to $41.7 million for Q3 2022. Research and development expenses decreased to $30.1 million for Q3 2023, compared to $48.2 million for Q3 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $12.4 million for Q3 2023, compared to $15.4 million for Q3 2022.

Progress in Investigational Programs

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX, Financial) has made significant progress in its investigational programs. The company recently completed enrollment of the TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobra duo ahead of schedule and initiated the LORIKEET Phase 2 study of lorigerlimab. The company also submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MGC026, a topoisomerase inhibitor-based ADC.

Over the next two years, the company anticipates having multiple data read-outs. The first of these is expected during the first half of 2024, related to the now fully-enrolled TAMARACK study of vobra duo in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Outlook

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX, Financial) anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance of $256.4 million as of September 30, 2023, plus the $15.7 million milestone subsequently received, in addition to projected and anticipated future payments from partners and product revenues should extend its cash runway into 2026. The company's expected funding requirements reflect anticipated expenditures related to the Phase 2 TAMARACK clinical trial, the Phase 2 LORIKEET study, as well as other ongoing clinical and preclinical studies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Macrogenics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.