NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Reports Record Revenues and Net Income for Q1 of Fiscal 2024

Net Sales Increase by 6% to $41.7 Million, Net Income Soars by 239% to $10.5 Million

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) reported a 6% increase in net sales to $41.7 million for Q1 of Fiscal 2024.
  • The company's net income for the quarter rose by a staggering 239% to $10.5 million.
  • Recurring service revenues increased by 25% to $17.3 million with a gross margin of 90%.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $.08 per share.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC, Financial) released its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company reported record revenues, net income, and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. The net sales for the quarter increased by 6% to $41.7 million, while the net income for the quarter soared by 239% to $10.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter also saw a significant increase of 174% to $12.9 million.

Financial Performance

Richard Soloway, Chairman and President of NAPCO, commented on the company's performance, stating,

Fiscal 2024 began with record first quarter sales of $41.7 million, which was the twelfth consecutive quarter we achieved record sales for a quarterly reporting period. Our net income of $10.5 million is the largest Q1 net income in the Company's history."
He also noted that while equipment revenues declined by 5% for the quarter, gross margins on such sales increased to 28% from 9% in last year's first quarter.

Financial Highlights

Net sales for the quarter increased by 6% to $41.7 million, marking the highest Q1 in the company's history. Operating income for the quarter increased by 222% to $11.6 million compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year. Net income for the quarter increased by 239% to a Q1 record of $10.5 million, representing 25% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 174% to a Q1 record of $12.9 million, equating to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $74.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, other investments, and marketable securities compared to $66.7 million as of June 30, 2023. Working capital was $115.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared with working capital of $111.7 million at June 30, 2023. The current ratio was 6.3:1 at September 30, 2023, and 6.7:1 at June 30, 2023.

Looking Ahead

Mr. Soloway concluded,

As we begin fiscal year 2024, we are encouraged with the improved gross margin for hardware sales of 28%, and, based on historical seasonal trends, we believe this could improve further as the fiscal year progresses."
He added that the company is pleased to continue its dividend program and will be paying another dividend of $0.08 per share on December 22, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NAPCO Security Technologies Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.