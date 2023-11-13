TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial), a leading medical technology company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 6, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, primarily due to the greater utilization of its Organ Care System (OCS) across all three products and the addition of logistics and aviation revenue.

Financial Performance

The company's total revenue for Q3 2023 was $66.4 million, a 159% increase compared to $25.7 million in the same quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to the greater utilization of the company's NOP across all three OCS products and the addition of logistics and aviation revenue. Revenue from the new, transplant-related aviation and logistics offerings was $2.1 million.

However, the gross margin for Q3 2023 was 61%, compared to 71% in Q3 2022, and 70% in Q2 2023. The decrease in gross margin was attributed to transition initiatives following the Summit Aviation acquisition and the expected inefficiencies inherent in the transition out of its legacy charter business and the launch of the new transplant aviation business.

Operating Expenses and Net Loss

Operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $69.0 million, compared to $23.7 million in Q3 2022. The increase in operating expense was primarily due to an acquired in-process research and development charge of $27.2 million and an additional $2.0 million in non-recurring acquisition-related costs.

The net loss for Q3 2023 was $25.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in Q3 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by $29.2 million in non-recurring acquisition-related costs.

Financial Outlook

TransMedics updated its full year 2023 revenue guidance to be in the range of $222 million to $230 million, representing a growth of 138% to 146% compared to the company’s prior year revenue. The company's prior 2023 revenue guidance was $180 million to $190 million.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash of $427.1 million. The total assets were $689.2 million, and total liabilities were $562.7 million. The total stockholders' equity was $126.4 million.

In conclusion, TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial) reported a significant increase in revenue for Q3 2023, driven by the acquisition of Summit Aviation and increased utilization of its NOP. However, the company also reported a higher net loss due to non-recurring acquisition-related costs.

