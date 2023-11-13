TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX) Reports 159% Increase in Q3 2023 Revenue

Acquisition of Summit Aviation and Increased NOP Utilization Drive Growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX) reported a 159% increase in net revenue for Q3 2023, reaching $66.4 million.
  • The acquisition of Summit Aviation contributed to an incremental transplant-related revenue of $2.1 million in Q3.
  • Operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $69.0 million, a significant increase from $23.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $25.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial), a leading medical technology company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 6, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, primarily due to the greater utilization of its Organ Care System (OCS) across all three products and the addition of logistics and aviation revenue.

Financial Performance

The company's total revenue for Q3 2023 was $66.4 million, a 159% increase compared to $25.7 million in the same quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to the greater utilization of the company's NOP across all three OCS products and the addition of logistics and aviation revenue. Revenue from the new, transplant-related aviation and logistics offerings was $2.1 million.

However, the gross margin for Q3 2023 was 61%, compared to 71% in Q3 2022, and 70% in Q2 2023. The decrease in gross margin was attributed to transition initiatives following the Summit Aviation acquisition and the expected inefficiencies inherent in the transition out of its legacy charter business and the launch of the new transplant aviation business.

Operating Expenses and Net Loss

Operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $69.0 million, compared to $23.7 million in Q3 2022. The increase in operating expense was primarily due to an acquired in-process research and development charge of $27.2 million and an additional $2.0 million in non-recurring acquisition-related costs.

The net loss for Q3 2023 was $25.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in Q3 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by $29.2 million in non-recurring acquisition-related costs.

Financial Outlook

TransMedics updated its full year 2023 revenue guidance to be in the range of $222 million to $230 million, representing a growth of 138% to 146% compared to the company’s prior year revenue. The company's prior 2023 revenue guidance was $180 million to $190 million.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash of $427.1 million. The total assets were $689.2 million, and total liabilities were $562.7 million. The total stockholders' equity was $126.4 million.

In conclusion, TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial) reported a significant increase in revenue for Q3 2023, driven by the acquisition of Summit Aviation and increased utilization of its NOP. However, the company also reported a higher net loss due to non-recurring acquisition-related costs.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TransMedics Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.