Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Reveals $15.6 Million Aggregate Gain from Dispositions

Despite a slight dip in net income, the company's strategic dispositions and stable tenant base highlight a promising outlook

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) reported a slight increase in rental revenue to $35.5 million for Q3 2023.
  • The company completed three dispositions year-to-date, generating gross proceeds of $80.5 million and an aggregate gain of $15.6 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders for Q3 2023 totaled $3.1 million, compared to $8.1 million in the same period last year.
  • The company's portfolio was 96.7% occupied as of September 30, 2023, with an annualized base rent of $111.4 million.
Article's Main Image

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on November 6, 2023. The company reported a slight increase in rental revenue to $35.5 million, reflecting its acquisition activity during the comparable prior year period and the performance of its portfolio, partially offset by the impact of property dispositions.

Financial Highlights

Total expenses for the third quarter increased modestly to $33.0 million, primarily reflecting higher operating and general and administrative expenses. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter totaled $3.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

The company reported Funds From Operations (FFO) of $15.3 million, or $0.22 per share and unit, and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) of $16.5 million, or $0.23 per share and unit, for the third quarter of 2023.

Investment Activity and Portfolio Update

During the third quarter of 2023, GMRE completed the sale of a medical office building located in North Charleston, South Carolina, at a cap rate of 5.3%, receiving gross proceeds of $10.1 million, resulting in a gain of $2.3 million. As of September 30, 2023, the company’s portfolio was 96.7% occupied and comprised of 4.7 million leasable square feet with an annualized base rent of $111.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Dividends

As of September 30, 2023, total debt outstanding was $617.6 million and the company’s leverage was 44.2%. The company’s total debt carried a weighted average interest rate of 3.78% and a weighted average remaining term of 3.1 years. On September 8, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a $0.21 per share cash dividend to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of September 22, 2023.

Looking Ahead

Jeffrey M. Busch, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of GMRE, stated,

During the third quarter, we continued to produce consistent results highlighting the high quality of our portfolio and the stability of our tenant base...Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we will continue to remain prudent as the transaction market evolves, and with our sufficient liquidity we are well-prepared to seize acquisition opportunities when spreads become attractive to support accretive growth.”

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Global Medical REIT Inc for further details.

