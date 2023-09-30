Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 6, 2023. The company reported strong top and bottom-line results, with revenue and net income both exceeding the high-end of its guidance.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue increased by 3.2% to $177.4 million in Q3 2023, up from $171.9 million in the same quarter last year. Net income saw a significant rise of 64% to $24.6 million in Q3 2023, compared to $15 million in Q3 2022. Diluted earnings per share also increased to $0.42 in Q3 2023, up from $0.27 in Q3 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $32.7 million in Q3 2023, a 15.1% increase from $28.4 million in Q3 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $31 million in Q3 2023, up from $26 million in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.53 in Q3 2023, compared to $0.45 in Q3 2022.

CEO Commentary

Veeco reported another quarter of strong top and bottom-line results, both above the high-end of our guidance," commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, our strategic initiative to grow in the Semiconductor market continues to gain traction. Veeco had several key business wins during the quarter, and we recently shipped our first Nanosecond Annealing system to a Tier 1 logic customer for evaluation. We view this as an important milestone in expanding laser annealing into a broad range of new Semiconductor applications."

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $156.4 million and short-term investments of $130.1 million. The company's total assets were $1.25 billion, and total liabilities were $601.8 million.

Outlook

Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO, Financial) has provided guidance for its fourth quarter 2023, but details were not disclosed in the earnings report.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Veeco Instruments Inc for further details.