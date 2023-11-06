On November 6, 2023, EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial), a leading online insurance marketplace, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in revenue and an increase in net loss compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance

EverQuote's revenue for Q3 2023 was $55.0 million, a decrease of 46.7% compared to $103.2 million in Q3 2022. The company's Variable Marketing Margin (VMM) was $19.4 million, and it reported an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.9 million.

The company's net loss for the quarter was $29.2 million, a significant increase from a net loss of $6.5 million in the same period last year. This equates to a net loss per share of $0.87, compared to a net loss per share of $0.20 in Q3 2022.

Company's Response to Challenges

EverQuote's CEO, Jayme Mendal, acknowledged the challenging auto insurance market and stated,

As we work through this challenging auto insurance market, our team’s strong execution and proven resilience give us high confidence that we will be well positioned when the market recovers."

Joseph Sanborn, CFO of EverQuote, emphasized the company's focus on managing expenses and building its balance sheet. He stated,

We have continued to focus on what we can control by taking decisive action to judiciously manage expenses and build our balance sheet."

Financial Highlights

EverQuote's automotive revenue for Q3 2023 was $43.1 million, a decrease of 51.1% compared to $88.2 million in Q3 2022. However, the company's home and renters revenue saw an increase of 51.4%, from $7.2 million in Q3 2022 to $10.9 million in Q3 2023.

The company's total assets as of September 30, 2023, were $113.9 million, down from $156.5 million as of December 31, 2022. EverQuote's total liabilities decreased to $32.1 million from $49.0 million over the same period.

Looking Ahead

For Q4 2023, EverQuote anticipates its revenue, Variable Marketing Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA to be within ranges that were not specified in the earnings report. The company remains focused on streamlining its cost structure, maintaining financial flexibility, restoring a pattern of consistent cash generation, and driving towards profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EverQuote Inc for further details.