As of November 06, 2023, Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) reported a daily gain of 4.82% and a 3-month gain of 32.83%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 7.09. But is this stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to answer this question by providing a detailed valuation analysis of Eli Lilly and Co (LLY). Let's dive in.

Company Snapshot

Eli Lilly and Co is a renowned drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Its key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. With a market cap of $565 billion and a stock price of $595.19 per share, the company's valuation appears to be significantly overvalued based on the GuruFocus Value, which stands at $341.62.

1721656806507343872.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. In the case of Eli Lilly and Co, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued.

1721656781819670528.png

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Eli Lilly and Co's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.12, which is lower than 81.71% of 1039 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. This indicates that the company's financial strength is fair, with a rating of 6 out of 10.

1721656833254420480.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies poses less risk, especially if they've shown consistent profitability over the long term. Eli Lilly and Co's profitability ranks at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 9.8%, which is better than 62.55% of 916 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate ranks worse than 50.97% of 877 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help determine its profitability. Eli Lilly and Co's ROIC is 21.45, and its WACC is 7.28, implying that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1721656853357719552.png

Conclusion

In summary, Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. Despite its fair financial condition and strong profitability, its growth ranks worse than 50.97% of 877 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Eli Lilly and Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

