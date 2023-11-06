V2X (VVX): A Balanced Evaluation of Its Market Worth

Unfolding the True Value of V2X (VVX) in the Current Market Climate

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The recent market activities of V2X Inc (VVX, Financial) have raised eyebrows among investors. With a daily loss of 20.82% and a 3-month loss of 23.24%, coupled with a reported Loss Per Share of 1.55, the question arises: Is V2X (VVX) fairly valued? This article presents a comprehensive analysis of V2X's current market position and intrinsic value, using the proprietary GF Value metric. We invite you to read on for an in-depth understanding of V2X's valuation.

Company Overview

V2X Inc is a U.S.-based company offering services to the U.S. government. It operates as one segment, providing facility and logistics services, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. The company's information technology and network communications capabilities include communications systems operations and maintenance, management and service support, systems installation and activation, system-of-systems engineering, and software development. The facility and logistics services encompass airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and more.

As of November 06, 2023, V2X (VVX, Financial) is trading at $40.73 per share, with a market cap of $1.30 billion. The GF Value, a measure of the stock's intrinsic value, is calculated at $39.77, suggesting that V2X is fairly valued.

1721657888088322048.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates that the stock may be overvalued or undervalued, which can influence its future returns.

According to the GF Value calculation, V2X (VVX, Financial) is fairly valued. The stock price of $40.73 per share aligns closely with the GF Value of $39.77, suggesting that V2X's long-term stock return is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1721657870895869952.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating V2X's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can increase the risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point is to look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. V2X's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06 is worse than 89.8% of 294 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry, indicating that V2X's financial strength is poor.

1721657906929135616.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. V2X has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.90 billion and a Loss Per Share of $1.55. Its operating margin is 2.6%, ranking worse than 61.49% of 296 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, V2X's profitability is fair.

Growth is an essential factor in a company's valuation. Growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. V2X's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 57.36% of 265 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. V2X's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.2%, ranking better than 60.17% of 231 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, V2X's ROIC was 4.68, while its WACC came in at 8.75.

1721657924645875712.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, V2X (VVX, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is fair, and its growth ranks better than 60.17% of 231 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. For more detailed financial data on V2X, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.