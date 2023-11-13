Tecnoglass (TGLS): A Hidden Gem or Just Modestly Undervalued? An In-Depth Analysis of Its Market Value

Unveiling the intrinsic value of Tecnoglass and its position in the market

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of 12.05% and a 3-month loss of 34.78%, Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS, Financial) appears to be in a challenging position. Despite the losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 4.25, raising the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Tecnoglass, providing insights into the intrinsic value of the stock. Read on for a comprehensive exploration.

Company Overview

Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products, which include tempered, laminated, insulating, and Solar Control Low-E glass, are installed at various establishments such as hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, airports, and hospitals. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the sale and installation of architectural glass and windows in the United States. As of November 6, 2023, the stock price stands at $30.13, with the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, at $40.4. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

1721658000982208512.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. This value is derived from historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Tecnoglass (TGLS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. With a current price of $30.13 per share and a market cap of $1.40 billion, the stock shows signs of being modestly undervalued. Consequently, the long-term return of Tecnoglass stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1721657981914902528.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, analyzing a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. Tecnoglass has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.63, ranking better than 55.65% of 363 companies in the Building Materials industry. This strong balance sheet earns Tecnoglass a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

1721658020787712000.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Tecnoglass has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $840.80 million and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.25 in the past twelve months, the company's operating margin is 36.38%. This ranks better than 98.38% of 370 companies in the Building Materials industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. Tecnoglass's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 80% of 355 companies in the Building Materials industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 42.9%, ranking better than 89.03% of 319 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Tecnoglass's ROIC is 37.77, and its WACC is 21.92.

1721658037971775488.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tecnoglass (TGLS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, its profitability robust, and its growth ranks better than 89.03% of 319 companies in the Building Materials industry. To learn more about Tecnoglass stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.