Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Net Loss of $13.3 Million

Company's revenues of $140.6 million fall within guidance, despite activity declines and operational inefficiencies

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) reports Q3 2023 revenues of $140.6 million, net loss of $13.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million.
  • Company anticipates Q4 cementing revenue to be slightly higher than Q3, despite continued rig declines.
  • NINE's cash and cash equivalents were $12.2 million as of September 30, 2023, with $22.7 million of availability under the revolving credit facility.
  • The company announces the commercialization of its new Pincer Hybrid Frac Plug, expected to increase market share growth in the plug market.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report. The company reported revenues of $140.6 million, a net loss of $13.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million. Despite experiencing activity declines and operational inefficiencies related to weather and frac delays in August, the company's revenue fell within its original guidance.

Financial Performance and Challenges

According to Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nine Energy Service, the company saw a decline in activity throughout Q3, with the U.S. rig count declining by over 150 rigs, or approximately 20%, since the end of 2022. Despite these challenges, the company's Q3 revenue was in line with expectations. Fox also noted that the company anticipates Q4 cementing revenue to be slightly higher than Q3, despite continued rig declines.

Financial Achievements and New Product Launch

NINE also announced the commercialization of its new Pincer Hybrid Frac Plug, which is comprised of 47% less material than its predecessor and has industry-leading drill-out times. The company believes this new product will help increase its market share growth in the plug market.

Key Financial Details

As of September 30, 2023, Nine Energy Service's cash and cash equivalents were $12.2 million, and the company had $22.7 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of $34.9 million. The company reported net cash used in operating activities of $(9.9) million and capital expenditures totaled $3.9 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Company's Outlook

Looking ahead, NINE anticipates overall activity levels to remain mostly flat and pricing to stabilize in Q4. The company does not anticipate a recurrence of August's challenges in the fourth quarter, but does expect holidays, weather, and budget exhaustion to impact operations, particularly in the Northeast. As a result, the company expects Q4 revenue and earnings to be flat to slightly up sequentially to Q3.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nine Energy Service Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.