Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Reports 25% Year-Over-Year Growth in Year-to-Date Revenue

Company Raises Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance to $47-$50 Million

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) reported a 25% year-over-year growth in year-to-date revenue, adjusted for the out-license of Sympazan®.
  • The company completed debt refinancing, resulting in approximately $28 million of cash savings through June of 2025.
  • AQST raised its full year 2023 revenue guidance to $47-$50 million and improved its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss guidance.
  • The company reiterated the commencement of a pivotal pharmacokinetic (PK) study for Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The pharmaceutical company reported a 25% year-over-year growth in year-to-date revenue, adjusted for the out-license of Sympazan®. AQST also completed debt refinancing, resulting in approximately $28 million of cash savings through June of 2025.

Financial Highlights

The company reported total revenues of $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. This 42% increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher revenue from the company's five out-licensed products. The year-to-date revenue increased 25% as compared to the prior year when adjusted for the out-license of Sympazan®.

AQST's net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, or $0.03 for both basic and diluted loss per share compared to the higher net loss for the third quarter of 2022 of $12.5 million, or $0.23 for both basic and diluted loss per share. The decrease in net loss was primarily driven by increases in revenue and decreases in selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Debt Refinancing and Cash Position

On November 1, 2023, the company issued $45 million aggregate principal amount of its 13.5% Senior Secured Notes to a large leading institutional investor and some of its affiliated entities. The 13.5% Notes are senior secured obligations of Aquestive and will mature on November 1, 2028. The company's cash and cash equivalents were $24.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

Outlook

AQST is updating its full-year 2023 financial guidance based on third quarter 2023 results and updated outlook for the remainder of 2023. The company now expects total revenue to be between $47 to $50 million, up from the prior guidance of $44 to $48 million. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $14 to $17 million, improved from the prior guidance of $19 to $22 million.

AQST is advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. The company is developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aquestive Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.