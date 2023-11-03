Insider Sell: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc CEO Christopher Tomasso Sells 40,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago

On November 3, 2023, Christopher Tomasso, President and CEO of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Christopher Tomasso has been with First Watch Restaurant Group Inc for several years, leading the company through various stages of growth and expansion. His leadership has been instrumental in the company's success, and his insider transactions are often closely watched by investors and analysts alike.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a renowned company in the restaurant industry. The company operates a chain of restaurants across the United States, offering a variety of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options. The company has built a strong reputation for its quality food and service, making it a popular choice among consumers.

Over the past year, Christopher Tomasso has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc were trading at $17.1 each, giving the company a market cap of $1.011 billion. This valuation is based on a price-earnings ratio of 62.40, which is higher than the industry median of 23.03 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is often complex. In some cases, insider selling can be a bearish signal, indicating that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued. However, it's also important to consider other factors, such as the insider's personal financial situation and the company's overall performance.

In the case of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, the consistent insider selling over the past year could be a cause for concern. However, the company's strong performance and high valuation suggest that the stock may still have room for growth.

The following image shows the trend of insider transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group Inc over the past year:

1721800226156638208.png

As shown in the image, the insider selling has been consistent over the past year. This could be a sign that insiders believe the stock is fairly valued or even overvalued. However, without more information, it's difficult to draw definitive conclusions.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of 40,000 shares is noteworthy, it's important for investors to consider the broader context. The company's strong performance, high valuation, and consistent insider selling all suggest that the stock may still have potential for growth. However, investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other key indicators to make informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.