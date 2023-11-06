On November 6, 2023, William Lenehan, President and CEO of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT, Financial), purchased 9,000 shares of the company, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the firm's prospects. This article will delve into the details of this insider buying activity and provide an objective analysis based on available data.

Who is William Lenehan?

William Lenehan is the President and CEO of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. He has been with the company since its inception in 2015 and has a wealth of experience in the real estate industry. Under his leadership, FCPT has grown into a leading owner of high-quality restaurant and retail properties across the United States.

About Four Corners Property Trust Inc

Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and leases properties for the purpose of generating rental income. The company's portfolio primarily consists of restaurant and retail properties located across the United States. FCPT's business model focuses on owning properties under long-term net leases, providing a stable and predictable stream of rental income.

Insider Buying Activity

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders purchase shares of their own company's stock. Such activity is often seen as a positive sign, as it indicates that insiders believe in the company's future prospects and are willing to invest their own money in it.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 26,225 shares and sold none. This recent purchase of 9,000 shares further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

The insider transaction history for Four Corners Property Trust Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc were trading at $22.05, giving the company a market cap of $1.998 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.88, which is higher than the industry median of 16.73 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively fairly valued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $22.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $29.99, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, along with the company's solid fundamentals and modest undervaluation, could make it an attractive investment opportunity for investors.

