Pfizer Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Pfizer Inc

Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on 2023-12-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Pfizer Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Pfizer Inc's Business

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

A Snapshot of Pfizer Inc's Dividend History

Pfizer Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Pfizer Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 13 years.

Deciphering Pfizer Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Pfizer Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.14% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.19%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Pfizer Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 3.60%. Over a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.60% per year. And over the past decade, Pfizer Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.30%.

Based on Pfizer Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Pfizer Inc stock as of today is approximately 6.44%.

Is Pfizer Inc's Dividend Sustainable?

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Pfizer Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Pfizer Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Pfizer Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Assessing Pfizer Inc's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Pfizer Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Pfizer Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Pfizer Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 34.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 90.83% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Pfizer Inc's earnings increased by approximately 82.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 95.93% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 25.50%, which outperforms approximately 78.47% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pfizer Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, and strong profitability make it an attractive option for dividend investors. However, the sustainability of its dividends is a concern due to a high payout ratio. Despite this, the company's robust growth metrics, including its revenue per share, 3-year revenue growth rate, 3-year EPS growth rate, and 5-year EBITDA growth rate, provide a positive outlook for the future. Therefore, investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

