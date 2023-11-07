Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $171.4 Million

Adjusted Net Income of $193.5 Million and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $255.7 Million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) reported a net income of $171.4 million for Q3 2023, a decrease compared to $267.4 million for the same quarter in 2022.
  • Adjusted Net Income was $193.5 million, compared to $172.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $255.7 million, compared to $214.1 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company repurchased $27 million of common stock in Q3 2023 while reducing debt and increasing liquidity.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR, Financial) released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $171.4 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, a decrease from $267.4 million, or $4.47 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022. The Adjusted Net Income for Q3 2023 was $193.5 million, compared to $172.0 million in Q3 2022. The company also reported a record Adjusted EBITDA of $255.7 million, compared to $214.1 million in Q3 2022.

Company Performance and Financial Achievements

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR, Financial) reported exceptional financial results for Q3 2023, driven by outstanding performance from its businesses, including the accretive Billings acquisition. The strong earnings led to significant free cash flow generation, allowing the company to repurchase $27 million of common stock this quarter while reducing debt and increasing liquidity.

Segment Performance

The Refining segment reported an operating income of $194.8 million in Q3 2023, compared to $266.1 million in Q3 2022. The Retail segment reported operating income of $13.3 million in Q3 2023, compared to $17.3 million in Q3 2022. The Logistics segment reported operating income of $20.7 million in Q3 2023, compared to $17.6 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, Par Pacific’s cash balance totaled $347.1 million, gross debt was $552.2 million, and total liquidity was $778.2 million. Net debt was $205.0 million at September 30, 2023. The company repurchased $27.3 million of common stock during Q3 2023.

Summary of Financial Tables

The company reported revenues of $2,579,308 for Q3 2023, compared to $2,056,285 for the same period in 2022. Operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $2,382,435, compared to $1,772,114 for Q3 2022. The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $171,415, compared to $267,396 for Q3 2022.

Conclusion

Despite a decrease in net income compared to the same quarter in the previous year, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR, Financial) reported strong financial results for Q3 2023, with a record Adjusted EBITDA and significant free cash flow generation. The company's strategic acquisitions and operational efficiency have contributed to its financial performance, positioning it for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Par Pacific Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.