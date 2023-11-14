Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKTQ) Reports 6.8% Growth in Q3 2023 Net Sales

Specialty Generics Segment Sees 30.2% Increase in Net Sales

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 net sales of $497.0 million, reflecting a 6.8% growth compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Specialty Generics segment reported net sales of $210.8 million, a 30.2% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $180.6 million, an 8.7% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $1,724.8 million, primarily due to reorganization impacts of the Chapter 11.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKTQ, Financial), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2023. The company's net sales for the third quarter were $497.0 million, reflecting a 6.8% growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

Financial Performance

The company's Specialty Brands segment reported net sales of $286.2 million, a decrease of 5.7% on a reported basis and 6.0% on a constant currency basis. This decline is primarily due to the impact of competition, including the loss of exclusivity for Amitiza® in the U.S., and continued pressure on overall specialty pharmaceutical spending.

However, Mallinckrodt's Specialty Generics segment reported net sales of $210.8 million, reflecting an increase of 30.2% on a reported and constant currency basis. This increase is primarily due to growth in finished-dosage products as the broader market has experienced disruption in product quality and supply, coupled with the successful launch of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules, used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The company recorded a net loss for the third quarter of $1,724.8 million, primarily driven by the reorganization impacts of the Chapter 11 and liabilities management process and certain non-restructuring intangible asset impairments.

Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Profit

Mallinckrodt's Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $180.6 million, an increase of 8.7% from $166.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. This increase is primarily due to strength in the Specialty Generics segment, growth in Therakos® and the launches of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules and Terlivaz, partially offset by overall product mix.

Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of sales was 66.3% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 66.2% for the third quarter of 2022.

2023 Financial Guidance Update

For the full-year 2023, Mallinckrodt expects to be near the top end of the guidance ranges for both net sales and Adjusted EBITDA, even while assuming approximately $30 million of incremental bankruptcy-related compensation costs for key employee incentive and retention programs through emergence. The company is also narrowing the range of its 2023 net sales expectations for Acthar Gel and now expects the product to decline by approximately 15% for the fiscal year.

Company Outlook

Despite the challenges, Mallinckrodt remains focused on stabilizing the business and achieving year-over-year revenue growth. The company's financial restructuring plan was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in early October, and it expects to complete the Examinership in Ireland and formally emerge from the restructuring process in the near term as a stronger organization.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mallinckrodt PLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.