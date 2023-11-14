Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Reports 5% Increase in Q3 2023 Net Sales

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Stands at $1.65

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) reported a 5.0% increase in third quarter net sales, reaching $1.754 billion.
  • The company's diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.77, with adjusted diluted earnings per share at $1.65.
  • ZBH has updated its 2023 reported revenue guidance due to currency expectations, while reaffirming its 2023 constant currency revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share financial guidance.
  • The company's net earnings for the third quarter were $162.7 million, or $346.5 million on an adjusted basis.
Article's Main Image

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on November 7, 2023. The company reported net sales of $1.754 billion, marking a 5.0% increase over the same period in the previous year. On a constant currency basis, the increase was 4.7%. The company's net earnings for the quarter were $162.7 million, or $346.5 million on an adjusted basis.

Financial Performance

According to the report, ZBH's diluted earnings per share for the third quarter were $0.77, with adjusted diluted earnings per share standing at $1.65. The company has also updated its 2023 reported revenue guidance due to currency expectations, while reaffirming its 2023 constant currency revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share financial guidance.

Geographic and Product Category Sales

In terms of geographic results, ZBH's net sales in the United States increased by 6.0% to $1,031.4 million, while international sales saw a 3.6% increase, reaching $722.2 million. The company's total net sales for the third quarter were $1,753.6 million, marking a 5.0% increase on a reported basis and a 4.7% increase on a constant currency basis.

Looking at product categories, sales for knees increased by 7.5% to $706.3 million, while sales for hips decreased slightly by 0.6% to $465.3 million. Sales for Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (S.E.T.) increased by 3.3% to $423.2 million, and other sales increased by 17.2% to $158.8 million.

Financial Guidance

ZBH has updated its full-year 2023 financial guidance, modifying the expected foreign currency exchange impact and reaffirming constant currency revenue growth as well as adjusted EPS guidance. The company now expects a 2023 reported revenue change of 6.0% - 6.5%, down from the previous guidance of 6.5% - 7.0%. The foreign currency exchange impact is expected to be (1.0)%, up from the previous guidance of (0.5)%. The 2023 constant currency revenue change and adjusted diluted EPS remain unchanged at 7.0% - 7.5% and $7.47 - $7.57, respectively.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. The company operates in over 25 countries and sells its products in over 100 countries.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.